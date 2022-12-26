FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQ. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $10.06 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

