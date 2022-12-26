FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Airgain Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.