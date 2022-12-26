FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 362.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,616,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

