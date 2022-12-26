FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

HL stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

