FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $87,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.
Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %
NEM opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
