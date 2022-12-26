FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

