FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $182.83 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.96.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.