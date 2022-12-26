FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,845,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,595,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

