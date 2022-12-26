FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSVI opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.20. Computer Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Computer Services Profile

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.