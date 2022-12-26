FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $727,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Price Performance

TINV stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

