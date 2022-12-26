FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 2.4 %

QRTEP stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

About Qurate Retail

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.86%.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.