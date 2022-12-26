FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Separately, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 2.4 %
QRTEP stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
