Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

