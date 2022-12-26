Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

