Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLHY opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

