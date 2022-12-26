Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $109 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

