Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUSA opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

