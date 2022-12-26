Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 376.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 97,481 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 78,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

