Fusion Family Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

