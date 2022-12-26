GAM Holding AG Acquires 3,606 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $381.86 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

