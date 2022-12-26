GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401,339 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.4 %

Vipshop Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.48 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

