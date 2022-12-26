GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.05 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

