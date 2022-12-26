GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,567 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,105 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.