GAM Holding AG Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 472,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

