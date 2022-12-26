GAM Holding AG Has $12.64 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,183 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Roblox worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.75 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.