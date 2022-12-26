GAM Holding AG Has $12.64 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,183 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Roblox worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.75 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.