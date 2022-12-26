GAM Holding AG Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

