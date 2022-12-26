GAM Holding AG Has $9.23 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $130.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.