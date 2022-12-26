GAM Holding AG Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

