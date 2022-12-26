GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.