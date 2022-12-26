GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.92 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.21.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
