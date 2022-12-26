GAM Holding AG Sells 10,924 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

