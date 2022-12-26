GAM Holding AG Sells 113 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

