GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,117 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.63 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

