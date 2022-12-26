General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Advocate Group LLC’s Largest Position

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 8.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advocate Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills Announces Dividend

Shares of GIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.