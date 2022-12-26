Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.