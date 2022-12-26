Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,653 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

