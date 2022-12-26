Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 23,013 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 2.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

