Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $112,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5,673.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0411 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

