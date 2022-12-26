Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,496 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

