Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

