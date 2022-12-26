Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

