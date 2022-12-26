Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises approximately 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 26.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of CSM opened at $45.02 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

