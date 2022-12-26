Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,395,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,923,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

