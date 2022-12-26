Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

