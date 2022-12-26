Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

