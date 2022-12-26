Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,214 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.