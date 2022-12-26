Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

