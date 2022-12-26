Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 42,045 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,045 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III makes up 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMX. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 1.1 %

PMX stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.