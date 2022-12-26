Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 37.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 997,472 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2018 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

