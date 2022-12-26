Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565,625 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

