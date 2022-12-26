Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEO opened at $93.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

